Cincinnati Children's invests $60M in gene, cell therapy center

Cincinnati Children's Hospital announced May 29 that it will put $60 million toward establishing a new 111,000-square-foot applied gene and cell therapy center in Sharonville, Ohio.

The facility will house around 100 employees, including 24 new positions that will be recruited when renovations and construction are complete at the end of summer 2025. The hospital expects all employees to move into the completed center in fall 2025.

The goal of the center is for staff to engage in improving research, clinical trial options, and developing treatments for children with chronic and serious health conditions.

A section of the new facility will also be used as a supply chain hub for the main location of Cincinnati Children's Hospital, as well as its other locations.