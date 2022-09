Cape May Court House, N.J.-based Cape Regional Medical Center will end its maternity and obstetric services effective Sept. 10 due to a lack of physicians.

The medical center will now direct patients seeking these services to Somers Point, N.J.-based Shore Medical Center and Atlantic City, N.J.-based Atlanticare, Cape Regional Health System said in an Aug. 30 press release.

All obstetricians in Cape May Court House currently offer services at one of those two facilities.