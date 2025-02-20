California hospital expands service lines

Mad River Community Hospital in Arcata, Calif., will begin offering home health services and plans to open two outpatient pediatric clinics this spring.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to provide compassionate, patient-centered care, these new services are designed to meet the growing needs of our diverse community and ensure that care is accessible, convenient, and tailored to each patient's unique needs," the hospital said in a Feb. 19 news release sent to Becker's.

The home health program will provide a range of services for patients recovering from illness or surgery, or those managing chronic conditions. Offerings will include nursing care, physical therapy and occupational therapy. The pediatric clinics, set to open in McKinleyville and Arcata, will offer routine primary care services such as checkups, sick visits, vaccinations and chronic disease management.

With the addition of these clinics, Mad River Community Hospital will double its regional primary care presence from two to four locations.