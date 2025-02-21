California HCA hospital to close pediatric unit

Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Los Robles Regional Medical Center plans to close its pediatric unit July 1, according to an internal memo obtained by the Ventura County Star.

Hospital officials attributed the 12-bed unit's closure to low patient volumes and increasing demand for adult medical-surgical beds. The unit had an average census of fewer than two patients a day and employs 17 staff members, all of whom are expected to be offered other positions within the organization, officials said.

"By permanently closing the pediatric unit, we will be able to put greater focus on the specialties and services our community needs most," Phil Buttell, CEO of the 382-bed acute care hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, said in a memo to staff, according to the report.

The hospital will continue to treat pediatric patients in its emergency department, and will maintain its birthing and neonatal ICUs.

The closure leaves Ventura County Medical Center, located 25 miles northwest of Los Robles, as the only hospital in Ventura County with a pediatric unit.