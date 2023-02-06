Burst pipe prompts Boston Medical Center to temporarily close ER

A pipe that froze and burst amid record-breaking cold has prompted a temporary closure of the emergency department at Boston Medical Center, ABC affiliate WCVB reported. The pipe burst on the evening of Feb. 4, with the ED set to remain closed until Feb. 7.

"All patients in the affected areas of the emergency department were safely moved to other areas of the hospital," the hospital said in a statement posted on its social media pages. "The emergency department will remain closed until Tuesday, and during that time ambulances will continue to be delivered to other hospitals."

The burst pipe caused flooding to some areas of the hospital but did not affect inpatient floors. Outpatient clinics affiliated with the hospital are operating as normal, according to the hospital's statement.

Temperatures in Boston reached minus 10 degrees in the early morning on Feb. 4, with wind chills between minus 30 and minus 40 statewide. The record-breaking cold also led to temporary ED disruptions at other area hospitals. Brigham and Women's in Boston was on diversion for a short time on the afternoon of Feb. 4, with operations now back to normal.

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston was also on diversion for a few hours Feb. 5, according to WCVB. A spokesperson told the news outlet the issues have been resolved, but that visitors should contact the hospital before arriving because of limitations to some areas amid maintenance work.