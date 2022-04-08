Allina Health to consolidate 2 Minnesota hospitals' licenses

Minneapolis-based Allina Health will combine United Hospital and Regina Hospital under one hospital license with two campuses in August.

Regina Hospital, in Hastings, Minn., will be called United Hospital-Hastings Regina Campus, according to an April 7 Allina Health news release. United Hospital, in St. Paul, Minn., will keep its name.

Patients are often transferred from Regina Hospital to United Hospital when they need a higher level of care, according to the news release. Joining the hospitals will make transfers and billing more efficient, Allina said.

The system has had previous success with this model with Mercy and Unity hospitals, according to the news release.

"Watching the success of connecting Mercy Hospital and what is now known as Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus in 2017 has been inspirational," said Jill Ostrem, president, Allina Health United Hospital and Mercy Hospital. "Uniting the two campuses into one hospital has strengthened our ability to care for patients in the north metro, and we look forward to utilizing this same model of care to strengthen our connected care in the east metro."