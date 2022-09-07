21% of adults received mental health treatment in 2021

Nearly 1 in 4 adults ages 18 to 44 received mental health therapy in 2021, according to a Sept. 7 analysis from the CDC.

Previous CDC research found that symptoms of an anxiety disorder or a depressive disorder increased from 2020 through the beginning of 2021, particularly among younger adults. The report indicated increased trends in the percentage of adults aged 18 to 44 who had received mental health treatment, which is defined as taking medication for mental health, receiving counseling or therapy, or both in the past 12 months.

Key findings:

The percentage of adults who received any mental health treatment in the past 12 months increased from 2019-2021



- Among adults of all ages increased from 19.2 percent to 21.6 percent

- Among adults aged 18 to 44 increased from 18.5 percent to 23.2 percent



