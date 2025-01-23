12K ED visits averted: NYC Health + Hospitals eases overcrowding with telehealth

NYC Health + Hospitals has made significant strides in reducing unnecessary ambulance rides and emergency department visits in New York City through its Virtual ExpressCare telehealth service.

Since its launch in 2020, the program has diverted more than 25,000 calls to 911 and prevented more than 12,000 unnecessary ambulance transports to local hospitals.

Virtual ExpressCare connects 911 callers with low-acuity health concerns — such as a rash or respiratory symptoms — directly to a clinician for a virtual consultation within 30 seconds, according to a Jan. 24 news release. EMS teams can also access the service in their ambulances, offering virtual care to patients with non-emergent conditions.

Additionally, telehealth providers can arrange rideshare options for patients requiring in-person evaluations that are not emergencies. Since 2022, more than 3,000 of these rides have been provided.



"The integration of Virtual ExpressCare with the FDNY 911 system exemplifies our commitment to reducing emergency department overcrowding and wait times while ensuring patients receive timely, high-quality care," said Erfan Karim, former executive director of Virtual ExpressCare and current chief clinical operations officer at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. "By redirecting over 25,000 low-acuity 911 calls to Virtual ExpressCare, we've alleviated significant pressure on ambulances and emergency departments, freeing up critical resources for those in urgent need."