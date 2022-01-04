Former cardiology chief's GoFundMe for lawsuit tops cardiology stories in December 

News regarding a former cardiology chief starting a GoFundMe page to raise money to sue his former employer was Becker's most-read oncology story of December.

The top 10 most-read cardiology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review last month, starting with the most popular:

1. Former cardiology chief raising money via GoFundMe to sue Pennsylvania hospital over firing

2. Cleveland Clinic performs 1st implant of leadless pacemaker defibrillator system

3. 27 cardiology firsts in 2021

4. St. David's Medical Center among first in US to implant neurostimulator technology

5. 4 recent cath lab, specialty heart center openings

6. Bedtime's link to heart disease tops November's 10 most-read cardiology stories

7. Blood pressure readings spiked during stay-at-home orders, study finds

8. Myocarditis in young people rare after COVID-19 vaccination, study finds

9. Jersey City Medical Center expands cardio program with AI procedure

10. 10 top cardiology stories of 2021