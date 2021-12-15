Former cardiology chief raising money via GoFundMe to sue Pennsylvania hospital over firing

The former chief of cardiovascular surgery at Doylestown (Pa.) Hospital has launched a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise enough money to sue the hospital over his firing, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Joseph Auteri, MD, said he was fired from his position at the hospital after he declined to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Auteri said he applied for medical and religious exemptions as well, which were denied by Doylestown Hospital.

"I declined the vaccine and was promptly terminated, despite all that we've accomplished together," Dr. Auteri wrote on the campaign page. "I am fighting to get my job back, the program I helped build into national prominence. … I feel what they did to me and other healthcare workers was wrong."

Dr. Auteri launched the GoFundMe campaign to raise enough funds to sue the hospital over its vaccination mandate and get his job back. He said his attorney is estimating that he will need $150,000 to pursue litigation.

Dr. Auteri launched the GoFundMe campaign Dec. 10. As of 4 p.m. Dec. 15, the campaign has raised $29,226 from 175 donors.

A Doylestown Hospital spokesperson told the Inquirer it is "aware of the GoFundMe campaign launched by Dr. Auteri, one of Doylestown Hospital's most highly compensated employed physician before his separation from employment, seeking contributions from members of the public to fund baseless legal action against Doylestown Hospital."

The spokesperson added that fewer than 10 employees were terminated for not complying with the hospital's vaccination mandate, and another 96 employees were granted exemptions.