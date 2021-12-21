Jersey City Medical Center expands cardio program with AI procedure

Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, expanded its cardiovascular program by introducing a computed tomography artificial intelligence to evaluate the presence of coronary artery disease.

The minimally invasive procedure, called fractional flow reserve — computed tomography, calculates how much blood is flowing through the coronary arteries by using data from 3D model scans of a patient’s heart, according to a Dec. 17 news release. 

"Until now, the functional significance of heart artery blockages and the need for angioplasty and stents required invasive cardiac catheterization," Mitchell Baruchin, MD, attending cardiologist and co-director of the Echo Lab, said in the release. "FFR-CT is the only non-invasive test that can both see artery blockages as well as check for impact on blood flow. It’s FDA approved and covered by insurance."

