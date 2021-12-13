10 top cardiology stories in 2021

A round-up of the nation's best hospitals for heart care was Becker's most-read cardiology story in 2021.

Here are the 10 most-read cardiology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in 2021, listed in order from most to least popular:

1. 10 best hospitals for cardiology, ranked by US News

2. Report heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination, CDC tells clinicians

3. CDC: Heart disease, diabetes deaths rose in 2020

4. Rare cases of heart inflammation in young vaccine recipients prompt emergency CDC meeting

5. Apple's next hire: A cardiologist

6. Minnesota cardiologist 1st in state to perform novel procedure

7. Cleveland Clinic performs 1st implant of leadless pacemaker defibrillator system

8. Heart failure drug may treat cardiac condition linked to COVID-19, study says

9. Duke dismisses cardiologist after indecent exposure charges

10. US News: The top hospital for heart care by state