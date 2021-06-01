Report heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination, CDC tells clinicians

Clinicians should report all cases of heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination to the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, the agency said May 28.

The CDC is investigating an increase in cases since April of myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation) and pericarditis (heart lining inflammation) among people who received Moderna or Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Most cases have involved male adolescents and young adults 16 and older.

"In most cases, patients who presented for medical care have responded well to medications and rest and had prompt improvement of symptoms," the CDC said.

The agency is encouraging clinicians to consider myocarditis and pericarditis, and ask about vaccination history for younger patients who present with acute chest pain, shortness of breath or palpitations.

The CDC still recommends everyone age 12 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19.

