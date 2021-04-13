Why Apple wants to hire a cardiologist

Apple is seeking to add a cardiologist with experience in health products and technology to its healthcare team, according to a job listing posted on LinkedIn this month.

The cardiologist will work with engineering and design teams on clinical product development, the company said. Other key responsibilities will include setting clinical specifications for heart-related products, aiding in clinical validation study design and supporting protocol development for regulatory submissions, according to the April 1 job posting.

Candidates must be board-certified in general cardiology, hold an active medical license and have at least one year of experience as an attending physician.

To view the job posting, click here.

