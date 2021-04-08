Mount Sinai opens outpatient heart center

New York City-based Mount Sinai has opened its first outpatient cardiology center in the city's Brooklyn borough, the health system announced April 6.

Mount Sinai Doctors-Brooklyn, Cardiology, a 5,000-square-foot facility, offers onsite heart care services, including cardiac stress testing, nuclear imaging and stress testing, and arrhythmia monitoring, among others.

The facility is staffed by three full-time cardiologists, one nurse practitioner, one nuclear technician and a support staff team.

Barry Huppert, MD, will serve as the location's medical director. Dr. Huppert is an assistant professor of medicine at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine.

"Residents of Brooklyn will now have access to high-quality and innovative cardiology services at one outpatient location," said Arthur Klein, MD, president of Mount Sinai Health Network. "The launch of this new practice will provide Brooklyn residents with local, quality and compassionate heart care — all without crossing a bridge."

