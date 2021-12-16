4 recent cath lab, specialty heart center openings

Four hospitals and health systems have recently opened cardiac catheterization labs and other specialty heart centers.

Here are announcements Becker's has covered since Oct. 22, starting with the most recent:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network's Cardiovascular Institute has opened a new cardiac catheterization laboratory at its Wexford (Pa.) location, TribLive reported Dec. 15.

2. Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Berks County, Pa., opened a new electrophysiology laboratory Dec. 7 to treat patients with cardiac rhythm disturbances.

3. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System said Nov. 18 it opened a new aortic center.

4. Longview (Texas) Regional Medical Center unveiled a $4.4 million electrophysiology lab to treat conditions such as irregular heartbeats and arrhythmias Nov. 2.

5. OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital opened a cardiac catheterization lab to diagnose and treat heart attacks in October.