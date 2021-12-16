Allegheny Health Network opens new cardiac catheterization lab

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network's Cardiovascular Institute opened a new cardiac catheterization laboratory, TribLive reported Dec. 15.

The new facility is located at Allegheny Health Network Wexford, which serves patients in Allegheny County, Pa., as well as adjacent communities.

"As a designated cardiac catheterization lab, our leading interventional radiologists and vascular surgeons will be able to offer a full array of diagnostic testing and interventional procedures that allow for swift identification and treatment of complex cardiovascular conditions," said Allan Klapper, MD, president of Allegheny Health Network Wexford.