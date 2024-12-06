Yale's $838M neurosciences center under construction: 4 updates

The Adams Neurosciences Center at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital's St. Raphael Campus is on track for completion in 2027.

Four updates on the $838 million project:

1. The final steel girders were placed on the eighth floor of the center on Dec. 5, according to a news release from the health system.

2. The 500,000-square-foot center will feature two patient towers with 184 beds. It is the largest project of its kind in Connecticut's history, the release said.

3. The center will focus on neurosciences innovation, including in neuroregeneration and movement disorders. It will also create opportunities to translate Yale Medical School research breakthroughs, such as advances in gene therapy, into patient care.

4. Construction began in 2022. The project was announced in 2019 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.