South Bend, Wash.-based Willapa Harbor Hospital is planning to build a $65 million facility on a recently purchased 20-acre plot of land in Raymond, Wash., The Daily World reported Feb. 27.

About $45 million of the financing will come from the Agriculture Department. The new facility will be larger so as to accommodate the increase in patient demand Willapa Harbor saw in 2022.

CEO Matt Kempton said the hospital is aiming to start construction in 2025.