VNA snags federal funds for construction of new facility

Aurora, Ill.-based VNA Health Care received $500,000 in federal funds for the construction of a new 14,000-square-foot facility in Joliet, Ill.

The facility will have 26 exam rooms, waiting rooms, nursing stations, mental and behavioral health counseling rooms, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and a wellness kitchen. The Joliet center is expected to open later in 2023, according to a Feb. 17 VNA news release provided to Becker's.

Rep. Lauren Underwood presented the funds to the health system.

"I am proud to deliver over $20 million to fund 15 projects across our community, including $500,000 to build a new health center in Joliet," Ms. Underwood said. "Expanding access to health care is key to improving the health and well-being of families. Joliet is experiencing a shortage of primary care and mental health providers, and this health center will ensure that local families, especially those who are uninsured and underinsured, can receive the care they need."