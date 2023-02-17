VNA snags federal funds for construction of new facility

Noah Schwartz -

Aurora, Ill.-based VNA Health Care received $500,000 in federal funds for the construction of a new 14,000-square-foot facility in Joliet, Ill.

The facility will have 26 exam rooms, waiting rooms, nursing stations, mental and behavioral health counseling rooms, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and a wellness kitchen. The Joliet center is expected to open later in 2023, according to a Feb. 17 VNA news release provided to Becker's.

Rep. Lauren Underwood presented the funds to the health system.

"I am proud to deliver over $20 million to fund 15 projects across our community, including $500,000 to build a new health center in Joliet," Ms. Underwood said. "Expanding access to health care is key to improving the health and well-being of families. Joliet is experiencing a shortage of primary care and mental health providers, and this health center will ensure that local families, especially those who are uninsured and underinsured, can receive the care they need."

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles