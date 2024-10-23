Vanderbilt kicks off $500M+ patient tower expansion: 4 things to know

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center has kicked off a more than $500 million patient tower expansion at its Vanderbilt University Hospital.

Here are four things to know:

1. The 15-level, 470,000-square-foot Jim Ayers Tower is scheduled to open its first floor, level seven, next October, according to an Oct. 22 news release shared with Becker's.

2. The expansion is the largest project to date for Vanderbilt University Hospital and is the result of the area's population growth, with the hospital operating at over 90% capacity for most of 2024.

3. Five shelled floors for additional inpatient beds will be included in the tower, but it will initially comprise 180 inpatient beds. Radiology services and a three-floor expansion of the hospital's central garage are also part of the project.

4. A two-story bridge will connect the tower to the existing Vanderbilt Clinic.