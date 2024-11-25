UT Southwestern to build $177M radiation-oncology facility

Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center will expand cancer services in Fort Worth, Texas, through the construction of a $177 million radiology-oncology campus.

The two-story, 65,000-square-foot building will be located next to the UT Southwestern Moncrief Cancer Institute in Fort Worth.

The facility will feature four linear accelerators, with space for up to two more. One of the accelerators will include MRI-guided technology, making UT Southwestern the first in Fort Worth to offer MRI-guided precision radiology treatment. The facility will also house a PET/CT machine and a high-dose rate brachytherapy treatment suite.

The UT System Board of Regents approved the project last week. Construction is slated to start in early summer 2025, with the facility expected to open in 2028.



