UT Southwestern, Children's Health get $25M gift for new campus

Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children's Health have received a $25 million gift from the Hamon Charitable Foundation to support the development of a $5 billion pediatric health campus, which the two institutions plan to open within six to seven years.

The organizations first shared plans for the project in February. When complete, the 33-acre campus in Dallas' Southwestern Medical District will be among the nation's largest pediatric hospitals. It will support clinical care, research and advancements in various areas of medicine, including gene therapy, neuromuscular diseases and neonatology.

The project builds on a 60-year partnership between the institutions and is designed to meet the growing demand for care in the region, where the pediatric population is projected to double by 2050.

The Hamon Charitable Foundation has a long history of philanthropy in the Dallas area and has contributed more than $135 million to UT Southwestern and Children's Health over the past 40 years.