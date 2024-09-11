UPMC launches $200M fundraising campaign

UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation has launched a campaign to raise $200 million for the Pittsburgh hospital.

Funds from the campaign will be used to invest in new technologies to advance clinical care, accelerate research, address health disparities, and improve the patient and family experience.

"The last time our hospital embarked upon a campaign, the funds we raised enabled us to build our beautiful, state-of-the-art hospital in Lawrenceville," Rachel Petrucelli, president, UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, said in a Sept. 10 news release. "Now, as one of the top children's hospitals in the nation, our vision is to drive advancements that can transform pediatric healthcare as we know it."

The campaign has already raised $147 million and is led by campaign co-chairs, Vanessa and David Morehouse, Diane and Cliff Rowe, and Joan and Peter Stephans.

The campaign is the largest fundraising effort in the history of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.