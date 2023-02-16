University of Iowa Children's window replacement project costs triple to $45M

Costs of window replacement at Iowa City-based University of Iowa Children's Stead Family Children’s Hospital have tripled to $45 million after workers found that the number of floors with damaged windows was nine instead of two, The Gazette reported Feb. 15.

The hospital's board of regents will meet next week to approve the higher cost, four years after initially discovering problems with the windows on floors four and five. After further investigation, hospital officials now believe windows on floors three through 11 need replacing.

With the $45 million window project and another $16 million that the hospital was ordered to pay a contractor, the hospital's total construction cost could reach $450 million, a 66 percent increase from the initial cost estimate. The hospital opened in 2017.