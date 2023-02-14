UNC Health files to build 54-bed behavioral hospital

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health has filed paperwork to build a 54-bed inpatient behavioral hospital for pediatric patients in Granville County, the Triangle Business Journal reported Feb. 14.

The health system is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to convert the R.J. Blackley Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center into the new facility.

The project will cost $10.4 million and will be funded through UNC Health's accumulated reserves. Regulators at the NCDHHS have between 90 and 150 days to review the certificate of need application.