Texas pediatric hospital triples bed capacity with new tower

Children's Medical Center Plano (Texas) has opened its new 395,000-square-foot patient tower.

The expansion triples the campus's bed capacity, adding 140 beds for a total of 212, according to a Dec. 12 news release from Dallas-based Children's Health. The emergency room has nearly doubled in size and now includes 48 exam rooms.

The tower's microgrid makes it one of the first hospitals in the U.S. to provide full-building backup power during outages, the release said.

Construction of the tower began in 2021.