Texas Health Denton to open new women's center

Texas Health Denton will open a new women's center July 26 as part of its $128 million expansion project, according to a July 22 press release shared with Becker's.

"The enhancements at Texas Health Denton and the new Center for Women usher in a new era of service with more space and modernized facilities.This investment allows us to meet the healthcare needs of our families today and into the future," Melissa Winans, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer for Texas Health Denton, said in the press release. "With this new facility and our dedicated staff, we can provide unmatched care and services to Denton area families, from older generations to the tiniest newborns."

The new center is four stories and 215,000 square feet. Recent maternity patients were consulted for its design.

The facility features 12 labor and delivery rooms, 23 postpartum beds, six antepartum beds, and two surgical rooms for cesarean delivery.

The 255-bed, full service hospital is Denton's only obstetrical and neonatal intensive care provider. The Center for Women building will replace the hospital's existing women's center, which delivered approximately 200 babies in 2021 and sees on average 2,300 mothers-to-be per year.