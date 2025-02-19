Sutter Health invests $1B in regional expansion: 7 things to know

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has unveiled plans for a $1 billion expansion aimed at enhancing care access in the East Bay region.

Seven things to know:

1. The multi-phase plan includes a flagship campus in Emeryville, Calif., featuring a new medical center and ambulatory care complex, according to a Feb. 19 health system news release.

"Our Emeryville campus project represents one of the most significant investments we're making across our system over the next decade and is part of our broader vision to meet the community's growing demand for expanded access to our services across the East Bay footprint," Sutter Health President and CEO Warner Thomas said in the release.

2. The expansion aims to ensure comprehensive care within a 15-minute drive from patients' homes or workplaces, including primary and specialty outpatient care, imaging, ambulatory surgery, urgent care and inpatient services.

3. Key focuses include partnerships to strengthen Sutter Health's workforce, reducing barriers to care and streamlining referrals, and recruiting speciality and primary care physicians.

4. The more than $1 billion investment is anchored by the newly acquired Sutter Emeryville Campus, offering outpatient services in two existing buildings.

5. The ambulatory care complex is expected to open as early as 2028, offering services such as neuroscience, pediatrics, OB-GYN, urgent care, imaging and laboratory.

6. The 335,000-square-foot medical center will include up to 200 beds with room for future expansion. When the facility opens in 2032-2033, it will replace acute care services at Sutter's Alta Bates campus in Berkeley, Calif., which will be converted into an ambulatory surgery center and urgent care clinic.

7. Sutter plans to add 95 primary care physicians in the East Bay region by 2028.