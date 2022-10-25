Summit Health opens New Jersey multispecialty healthcare hub

Summit Health opened a new multispecialty healthcare hub in Clifton, N.J., to provide primary, specialty, and urgent care in one location.

The new facility is 100,000 square feet and features 18 specialties, including primary care, family medicine, and comprehensive cancer care services. CityMD urgent care is co-located on the site to provide convenient walk-in care from a single connected team, according to an Oct. 25 news release.

"Building on our strong roots in Clifton, and throughout northern New Jersey, Summit Health’s new Clifton hub represents our ongoing patient-centered mission to provide high-quality, accessible care in the local community. Whether our patients need care in the moment or over a lifetime, we’re here to provide a uniquely connected approach to delivering urgent, primary, and specialty care," said Jeff Alter, CEO of Summit Health and CityMD.

Summit Health and CityMD have over 2,800 providers at more than 370 locations combined, according to the release.