SSM Health, Select Medical form joint venture to operate Oklahoma City hospital

St. Louis-based SSM Health and Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Select Medical have formed a joint venture partnership to own and operate a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Oklahoma City.

Four things to know:

1. The hospital will be named SSM Health Rehabilitation Hospital – Oklahoma City and is scheduled to open in December.

2. The hospital will incorporate SSM Health's 12-bed acute rehabilitation unit that is currently located in St. Anthony Hospital.

3. Select Medical, an operator of long-term care and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, will serve as the majority owner and managing partner of the joint venture.

4. Through a separate joint venture formed in 2009, Select Medical and SSM Health operate three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Missouri. That partnership also includes 79 outpatient physical therapy centers and 10 rehabilitation day institutes in the St. Louis area.