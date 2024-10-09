Seattle Children's opens state's 1st mental health urgent care clinic for children

Seattle Children's has opened Washington's first urgent care clinic dedicated to pediatric mental health.

The clinic, which serves children ages 4-17, offers services, including virtual appointments, for families experiencing mental or behavioral distress, Seattle Children's said in a statement shared with Becker's on Oct. 9. It specifically addresses concerns that may not require the care of an emergency department.

According to the hospital website, conditions treated at the clinic include anxiety disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, depression and eating disorders.

Seattle Children's Psychiatric Urgent Care opens amid significant challenges for access to mental health services. In 2021, only 33% of insured Americans with a diagnosed behavioral health condition received treatment from a behavioral health specialist within the same year, according to Milliman, a consulting firm.

