Roper St. Francis set to build new $1B South Carolina hospital

Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis is set to build a new $1 billion, 27-acre hospital and office building in North Charleston.

The new Roper Hospital Medical Campus will feature a full-service acute care hospital, a 24-hour emergency room, and a medical office building providing outpatient and specialty care. Construction is expected to take up to five years for the project, forecasted to be one of the largest healthcare construction projects on the East Coast, according to the Nov. 16 Roper St. Francis news release.

This campus will be Roper's fourth location since it began operations in Charleston in 1856.

"This new medical campus will be a paradigm for providing healthcare, whether that's complex surgeries in a hospital or an annual checkup in an outpatient office," Roper President and CEO Jeffrey DiLisi, MD, said in the release. "We made the bold decision one year ago to move Roper Hospital, and I'm grateful to our North Charleston partners for breathing life into this dream. This new campus will ensure our ability to continue delivering the quality care that's been the hallmark of our brand for generations."