ProMedica to open 50-bed hospital Sept. 24

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica plans to open a new hospital in Adrian, Mich., Sept. 24, according to NBC 24.

The 205,000-square-foot, three-story facility will house 50 beds, including 40 medical-surgical beds and 10 critical care beds.

It will also have four operating rooms, three minor procedure rooms and an emergency department.

In May, the hospital announced a short delay to its opening to add some safety features, like negative pressure rooms and plexiglass.

