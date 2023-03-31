Piedmont Health nearing completion of Cartersville expansion project

Atlanta-based Piedmont Health is celebrating a project milestone at its Cartersville (Ga.) Medical Center as expansion there is set to be completed later this year.

The 22-hospital system celebrated the topping out of the vertical expansion of the North Tower at the hospital, according to a March 28 report in Healthcare Design Magazine. Topping out in construction refers to when the last beam is placed at the top of a structure.

The 43,122-square-foot expansion, scheduled for completion in November, will add two floors to the current three-story tower with those new floors set to accommodate 20 beds for short-stay patients and staff support space, the report said.

Lori Rakes was recently named CEO of the Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center where she was previously COO.