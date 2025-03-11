PeaceHealth eyes campus property sale

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth shared plans to publicly list its University District campus property for sale.

The decision comes as the health system focuses on a number of additional capital projects.

PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at University District in Eugene, Ore., closed in 2023. With the closure, the health system has been focused on the future of the remaining services on the University District campus and reinvesting in Lane County, according to a March 10 news release.

PeaceHealth noted that three hospital-based services remained at University District when the closure occurred — inpatient rehabilitation, inpatient behavioral health and the emergency department with a small medical unit.

The health system said it is also breaking ground in March on a standalone inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Springfield, has plans for Timber Springs Behavioral Health Hospital to replace the current behavioral health unit on the University District campus, and is nearing the start of renovations at the RiverBend emergency department. The projects, combined with other renovations planned for RiverBend, will add 196 PeaceHealth inpatient beds, compared to the 117 beds that were licensed at University District.

All of those plans contributed to PeaceHealth's decision to publicly list the University District campus property for sale. Commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle will broker the sale, the health system said.

University District clinics and inpatient services will remain open in their current locations, before and after the sale. PeaceHealth said it will lease back the current spaces.

"Long-term, PeaceHealth is exploring alternate locations for all remaining UD services, but in the coming year, clinics and services will remain in their current locations," the health system said.

PeaceHealth is a nonprofit Catholic health system with approximately 16,000 caregivers, a medical group practice with more than 1,100 providers and nine medical centers in the Northwest.