OSU Wexner receives $10M gift: 4 things to know

The Center for Integrative Health at Columbus-based The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has received a $10 million donation.

Here are four things to know:

1. The gift will help the center, which focuses on holistic health and wellness, become a national leader in whole-person and preventive healthcare, according to a Feb. 20 health system news release shared with Becker's.

2. Jim and Cristina Grote have committed to donating:

$4.5 million to create an endowed chair in integrative health

$4 million to establish the Center for Integrative Health Faculty Recruitment, Education and Innovation Fund

$1.5 million to create a professorship in integrative health education

3. Center director Maryanna Klatt, PhD, will hold the endowed chair in integrative health. Once she no longer holds the role, it will be named after her, pending board approval and appointment.

4. The donation will also support the expansion of the center's culinary medicine programming, adding more classes and services.