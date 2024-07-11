OhioHealth opens $20M renovated offices at Doctors Hospital

A $20 million project to add on medical offices at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Columbus has reached completion, the system announced July 11.

But the add-on isn't just office space. The construction project also included 18 different clinics, some that the Columbus, Ohio, community has not had before, like a gastroenterology practice.

The add-on also features a general surgery area, heart and vascular practice, pulmonology practice, and neurology and neurosurgery.

The new facility's third floor is now wholly designated to women's health and OB-GYN care, as well as a focus on maternal fetal medicine for high-risk pregnancies.

While renovations are helpful in several ways to hospitals, capacity issues were straining at the facility, and it was necessary to improve care for all, according to the release.

"Currently, the hospital is close to physical capacity, which is a barrier to bringing new services and recruiting new physicians, which ultimately impacts the patient experience," Lindsey Osting, president of Doctors Hospital stated in the release.

When OhioHealth realized it was inching closer to capacity as a major barrier to care, it partnered with a consultant in 2017 before embarking on the $20 million renovation project to make sure it was renovating with patient experience and care outcomes at the forefront. The leadership team at Doctors Hospital played a key role in working with the consultant to best utilize the new space.

The offices are now open and the add-on also features a community care clinic for walk-up appointments, to keep patient flow moving throughout the rest of the hospital and address lower-level acute issues in a separate area.