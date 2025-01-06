Novant partners with North Carolina system: 3 things to know

Asheboro, N.C.-based Randolph Health entered into a strategic partnership with Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health on Jan. 6, marked by the opening of a new heart and vascular clinic.

"Our vision is to deliver world-class cardiovascular care under one roof," Randolph Health CEO Tim Ford said in a Jan. 6 news release shared with Becker's. "Novant Health is well known as a leader in providing the best in advanced heart care services across this region. Our partnership will bring together the latest in multidisciplinary expertise, innovative technology and interventional capabilities to provide our patients with the care they need close to home."

Three things to know:

1. The Randolph Health Heart & Vascular Institute has opened on the hospital's main campus, according to the release.

2. Novant Health cardiologists and advanced practice providers will care for patients at the outpatient clinic, which is owned by Randolph Health.

3. The second phase of the partnership will involve opening a new catheterization lab at Randolph Health, where Novant Health cardiologists will perform diagnostic and interventional procedures. Previously, patients had to be referred to other facilities outside of Randolph County for these procedures, the release said.