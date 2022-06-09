Novant Health breaks ground on $169M expansion

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health broke ground June 8 on its $169 million expansion project at Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center.

The project includes a four-story, 150,000-square-foot tower and a 50,000-square-foot renovation, Novant Health said in a news release. The new tower will have 20 new patient beds, seven operating rooms, three endoscopy suites, a post-anesthesia care unit, an ambulatory care unit and three cardiac suites.

With the expansion, the hospital will have 174 beds.

The first clinical space in the tower is slated to open summer 2024, while the whole project is expected to be completed in 2025.