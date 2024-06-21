Northwell hospital unveils renovated medical/surgical unit

Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.-based Phelps Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has completed an $8.8 million renovation of its fifth-floor medical/surgical unit that included converting double rooms into 15 single rooms.

The project also includes three isolation rooms with attached anterooms for patients with contagious respiratory conditions, and two comfort care rooms outfitted for end-of-life and palliative care, according to a June 18 Northwell news release.

The 15 single rooms each have a private bathroom, and some offer panoramic views of the Hudson River, according to the release. Support staff spaces were also modernized, including the nursing office, nursing station, nourishment station, staff facilities, equipment storage, and break room.

The project took about one year and is part of the hospital's ongoing initiative to modernize and enhance the patient experience by "creating an atmosphere that is welcoming, nurturing, and comforting," the release said. The comfort care rooms were renovated through community donations, and the rest was funded by Northwell's capital investment.