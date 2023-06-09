Northwell expands into UAE

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-Northwell Health is expanding into the United Arab Emirates through a new partnership with Abu Dahbi-based provider Burjeel Holdings.

Through the partnership, the two entities will launch a new neuroscience institute at Burjeel's flagship facility in Abu Dhabi. Northwell will work with Burjeel to transfer knowledge related to neurological health, according to a June 9 Northwell news release.

The facility will provide treatment for neurological disorders such as autoimmune brain disorders, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis.

Souhel Najjar, MD, executive director and senior vice president of the Northwell Health Neurology Service Line, will lead the institute.