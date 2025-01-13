North Dakota system to open $470M hospital: 7 updates

Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System will open its $470 million replacement hospital on Jan. 19.

Here are seven key updates:

1. Including renovations to the Altru Behavioral Health Center and Altru Clinic, the total working budget is nearly $500 million, a health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

2. All patients will be transferred to the new hospital on Jan. 19 through a temporary connector between the two facilities, according to the system's website.

3. The current hospital spans 544,000 square feet with 257 beds. The new hospital will be 552,000 square feet and will feature 226 beds and a 16-bed observation unit.

4. The new facility will include 12 operating rooms, one more than the current hospital, along with four additional catheterization and electrophysiology labs.

5. Also on Jan. 19, Altru 860 will be renamed Altru Behavioral Health Center, and its 1300 Columbia building will become Altru Clinic.

6. Once the transition is complete, the old hospital will be demolished to make way for a patient parking lot and a retention pond.

7. The hospital broke ground in June 2019 and was paused in April 2020 due to the pandemic. Construction restarted in fall 2021 and the majority of construction was completed as of October 2024.