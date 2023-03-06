North Dakota hospital gets $25M for expansion

Northwood (N.D.) Deaconess Health Center received a $25.3 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture to help cover the costs of the hospital's $34 million expansion and renovation project, the Grand Forks Herald reported March 5.

The first phase of the new construction project will renovate unused space in the hospital into a new emergency department and add 25 beds to the hospital. The second phase will turn the hospital's existing emergency space into a pharmacy, reception area and imaging lab.

Lastly, the third phase will focus on aesthetic and accessibility renovations to the hospital.

In addition to the USDA loan, the hospital was loaned $6 million from the Bank of North Dakota's medical infrastructure loan fund. Construction is expected to start in August and take between 27 and 34 months to complete.