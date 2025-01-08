North Carolina system opens $260M hospital: 5 things to know

CaroMont Regional Medical Center—Belmont, a $260 million hospital in North Carolina, has opened.

Here are five things to know:

1. The 54-bed facility is Belmont's first hospital and the second hospital for Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health, according to a Jan. 8 health system news release.

2. The 275,000-square-foot hospital includes 16 emergency department rooms, a labor and delivery unit, a surgical suite, and diagnostic and imaging services.

3. The campus also features a 100,000-square-foot medical office building. While final construction costs are pending, the current estimate for the entire campus is $315 million, according to a fact sheet shared with Becker's.

4. The hospital is the final project in CaroMont Health's 2019 commitment to invest more than $400 million in expansion and construction projects in the community.

5. The hospital operates as an extension of the 476-bed CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, N.C.