NewYork-Presbyterian plans $1.2B cancer center

NewYork-Presbyterian is seeking state approval to build a $1.2 billion cancer and multispecialty center at its Columbia University Irving Medical Center campus in Washington Heights, according to a recently filed Certificate of Need application.

The project, called the Beacon Building, will replace the demolished Harkness Eye Institute. Once complete, the eye institute will be relocated to the 10th floor of the new facility.

The building will consolidate oncology services, including those provided at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, which are currently spread across multiple locations. The move is intended to streamline care coordination, improve patient access and expand capacity as more cancer treatment shifts to outpatient settings, NewYork-Presbyterian said in its CON. The facility will house medical, surgical and radiation oncology, along with lab work, nutrition, social work, patient navigation and outpatient rehab.

"Many cancer centers struggle to implement genuine multidisciplinary coordination, leaving patients to manage their own complex care journeys," the CON states. "By centralizing services, the Beacon Building will reduce this burden, ensuring seamless integrated care access to specialists and essential support services."



NewYork-Presbyterian has added 30 oncologists since 2021 to keep pace with rising demand and says the new facility will help absorb future growth in cancer care.