New York to invest up to $188M in safety-net hospitals: 3 notes

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has given preliminary approval for investments in seven hospital and healthcare partnerships through the state's Healthcare Safety Net Transformation Program.

Three notes:

1. The program incentivizes partnerships with healthcare organizations to improve resilience of safety-net hospitals through capital investments, operational support and regulatory flexibility, according to a Jan. 17 news release from Ms. Hochul's office.

2. Up to $188 million will support a partnership with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, both in New York City. The initiative is designed to establish a "Comprehensive Cancer Program of Queens," including a new radiation and infusion therapy campus at Jamaica Hospital.

3. The six other preliminarily approved projects are: