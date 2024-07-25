New York hospital breaks ground on $220M critical care tower

Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y., broke ground on construction of a $220 million, five-story critical care tower on July 24. All trauma intensive care services will relocate to the new tower in 2026 when the project is slated to be completed.

The new tower will be adjacent to Westchester Medical Center's main tower and will feature 128 private rooms. Serving the region as its sole Level 1 trauma center, the hospital plans for the new tower to house advanced cardiac, neuroscience, oncology and surgical specialty care, according to a news release. The project will also enable the hospital to make all of the inpatient rooms at its main tower private.

Completion of the tower will enable Westchester Medical to expand other services, including pediatric emergency medicine and women's health, officials said.

At the groundbreaking, U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler said the effort, "will meet a wide variety of needs, such as providing surge capacity and increasing pandemic readiness as well as improving maternal and infant care."

The hospital handles more than 1,000 critical care admissions per month. Local officials anticipate Westchester County will receive more than $3.5 million in economic benefits through the creation of the new tower.