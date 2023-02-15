New York governor allocates $658M to bolster healthcare access, quality

More than $658 million in state funding will be used to support 127 projects designed to transform New York's healthcare system, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Feb. 15 news release.

The Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program aims to improve patient care by supporting high-quality facilities serving the inpatient, primary care, mental health, substance use disorder and long-term care needs of communities throughout the state.

"These grants will provide critical funding for improvements at hospitals and other facilities throughout our state to ensure they deliver the top rate care New Yorkers deserve," Ms. Hochul said.

Click here to view a list of the 127 projects, which includes upgrades at hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and hospices.