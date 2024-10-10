New Jersey hospital to build new $50M ED: 4 things to know

North Bergen, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center, part of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, has kicked off construction on a new $50 million emergency department.

Here are four things to know:

1. The 20,000-square-foot ED will comprise 50 treatment bays, an enlarged trauma room that can accommodate three treatment bays, 15 fast-track bays for non-urgent patient treatment, a dedicated area for pediatric patients and a secure area for behavioral health patients, according to an Oct. 10 news release shared with Becker's.

2. The expanded ED is expected to open in 2026.

3. "This new emergency department will allow Palisades Medical Center to reach even more patients and give them peace of mind that they are receiving outstanding care during a stressful time," Mark Sparta, president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack University Medical Center and president of the north region Hackensack Meridian Health, said in the release.

4. Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center is a 197-bed nonprofit hospital. It is one of Hackensack Meridian Health's 18 facilities.